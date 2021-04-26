Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Madison, WI

Madison folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
