Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2023 in Madison, WI
