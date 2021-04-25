Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Madison, WI
