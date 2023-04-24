Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2023 in Madison, WI
