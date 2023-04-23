Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may be late April, but with yet another cold front coming in, snow is expected for Saturday. Get all the details on how long the snow will …
It's looking like another wet day across the area. Heavy rain and lightning are likely and there's a chance for damaging wind, hail, flooding,…
A tornado watch is in effect for Dane County.
Chance of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest information
Off and on rain today, but no severe storms. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out for Wednesday night and Thursday though. Get all the de…
Regardless of how much snow fell in winter, a few days of hot, dry and windy weather in early spring will dry out vegetation, providing fuel t…