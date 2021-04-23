 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

