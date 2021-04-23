Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cold start to week could bring snowflakes to southern Wisconsin, with accumulating snow not far away
A swath of accumulating snow could touch far southern Wisconsin as it moves across the central U.S. in a cold week for the second half of April, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin will see some snow showers as highs barely crack 40 and lows fall below freezing before warmer weather arrives Thursday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see snow showers and light slushy accumulations, mainly east of Interstate 90, on a chilly Wednesday, with widespread frost overnight, according to forecasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomor…
For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 38F. Winds WSW at 10 …
Highs will be closer to normal for southern Wisconsin starting Thursday, but it will be next week before temperatures rise above normal, according to forecasters.
Madisonians are no strangers to April snow, as it has struck us quite substantially in the past two Aprils -- including on April 27 in 2019.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Monday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. The area will see ge…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today,…