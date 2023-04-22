The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.