Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

