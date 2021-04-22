 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 22, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See superyacht squeeze through narrow canals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics