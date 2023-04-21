Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2023 in Madison, WI
