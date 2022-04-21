Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 21, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

