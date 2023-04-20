It will be a warm day in Madison. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain during the day in southern Wisconsin, but the high chance is Saturday night. Heavy rain and lightning will be common …
Chance of severe storms Wednesday night and Thursday in southern Wisconsin. Here's the latest information
Off and on rain today, but no severe storms. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out for Wednesday night and Thursday though. Get all the de…
Staying dry for Friday and Friday night and still very warm. Rain will return on Saturday though ahead and along a cold front. See when shower…
Regardless of how much snow fell in winter, a few days of hot, dry and windy weather in early spring will dry out vegetation, providing fuel t…
The weekend's warm temperatures are expected to give way to snow, rain and cold in the days ahead.