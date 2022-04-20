 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

