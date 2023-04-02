Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
