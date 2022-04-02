Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI
