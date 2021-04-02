Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
It might be wishful thinking, but a big warming trend starting Friday might mean southern Wisconsin won’t see cold like Thursday until fall, according to forecasters.
Weather whiplash: Temperatures to plunge, then rebound to warmest stretch of year for southern Wisconsin
After highs tumble to where they don’t get out of the 30s, southern Wisconsin will see its first highs hitting 70 this year, according to forecasters.
Highs for southern Wisconsin will rise from the 30s Wednesday and Thursday to the warmest weather of the year this weekend, according to forecasters.
A wind advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for south-central and southwest Wisconsin as highs reach the 60s on Monday, according to forecasters.
