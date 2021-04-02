 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

