Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 66% chance. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.