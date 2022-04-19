 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

