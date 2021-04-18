Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2021 in Madison, WI
