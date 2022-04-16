Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.