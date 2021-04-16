It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It won’t be very warm for the next week for southern Wisconsin, but it should be mostly dry, according to forecasters.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's weather for…
For the drive home in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to r…
Madison folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39…
This evening in Madison: Rain likely. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahe…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. P…
Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We…