The Madison area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm and dry today and this will likely continue through Friday. A strong cold front is expected Saturday though. See what rain chances and te…
This could go down as the warmest April 13 in history in southern Wisconsin! Low humidity and windy conditions keeps the threat for wildfires …
Conditions are ripe for wildfires to start and spread easily today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. A cold front is …
While a few showers will be around, it's tough to complain when high temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s for many! Find out when…
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…