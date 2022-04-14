Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Madison, with forecast models showing 27 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in Madison, WI
