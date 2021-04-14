 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Wednesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

