Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

