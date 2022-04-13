Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 77% chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Last Wednesday and Thursday many locations in southern Wisconsin experienced snow squalls in which the falling precipitation was momentarily quite intense.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
April snow is by no means unusual here in town. Thirty Madison Aprils -- out of 84 -- since 1939 have had at least one 1-inch snowfall event.
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
