Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

