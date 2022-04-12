Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.