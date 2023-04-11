Madison will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI
