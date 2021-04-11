Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.