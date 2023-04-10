Temperatures will be warm Monday in Madison. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy rain and lightning are likely Tuesday. Damaging hail and wind are expected in spots and tornadoes are possible as well. See when the sto…
Rain and snow chance returns to southern Wisconsin Friday night. Here's your Easter Weekend forecast
Dry during the day, but some showers will begin to pop up Friday evening as a warm front lifts over the area. See who has the best chance of r…
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Dane County Tuesday evening, but it has now expired. More storms are expected during the overnigh…
Temperatures below normal for early April today and gusty winds will make it feel even colder. Find out what wind chills are expected and when…
The National Weather Service is working on a damage survey Monday in Iowa County, so the number of confirmed tornadoes might rise.