Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.