The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Madison, WI
