Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Madison, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.