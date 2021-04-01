 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

