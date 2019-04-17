A severe storm system dumped four inches of rain on River Falls Wednesday afternoon, and more storms are coming through Wisconsin later in the day, with a chance of tornadoes and large hail added to the mix.

The National Weather Service updated its forecast for south-central Wisconsin at noon, but no severe weather watches or warnings had been issued as of 2 p.m.

Flash flood warnings are in effect in Pierce and St. Croix Counties, while Columbia County officials are looking at a rising Wisconsin River, expected to crest on Saturday at 18.5 feet, over 3 feet higher than the river currently is at.

"Because of the snow melt from the north and the predicted storms over the next couple of days, the Wisconsin River is expected to continue rising," said Kathy Johnson, emergency management coordinator for Columbia County.

Sandbags and sand is available at the highway department shop in Wyocena, and people living in low-lying areas near the river are asked to take appropriate actions if the river starts flooding.

In the Madison area, showers and thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, with the rain winding down on Thursday.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The day-to-day outlook:

Wednesday afternoon: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 59. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected, more in storms.

Wednesday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance for the same after midnight, low around 46. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected, more in storms.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers, high near 48.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers, low around 37.

Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 55.

Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 33.

Saturday: Sunny, high near 63.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 47.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 63.

Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 42.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers, high near 58.

Monday night: A 20% chance of showers, low around 41.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers, high near 59.