Light rain that has been falling most of the day in Madison is expected to turn heavier as the day turns into night, with a good chance for thunderstorms added to the mix.
The National Weather Service said a few thunderstorms could pop up near the Illinois state line this afternoon, then move through south-central Wisconsin later, with some strong storms possible.
The major threat from the storms would be hail up to a half-inch in diameter.
We could see an inch of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing the possibility of minor river flooding.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Wednesday afternoon: A 90% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 53. Winds gusting up to 35 mph. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Wednesday night: A 100% chance of showers and thunderstorms, temperatures rising to 57 by 5 a.m. Winds gusting up to 30 mph. Up to an inch of rain is possible.
- Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 59.
- Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 41.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 58.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 41.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 62.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of rain, low around 45.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of rain, partly sunny, high near 61.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 44.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 66.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of rain, low around 50.
- Tuesday: A 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms, high near 69.