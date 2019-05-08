Light rain that has been falling most of the day in Madison is expected to turn heavier as the day turns into night, with a good chance for thunderstorms added to the mix.

The National Weather Service said a few thunderstorms could pop up near the Illinois state line this afternoon, then move through south-central Wisconsin later, with some strong storms possible.

The major threat from the storms would be hail up to a half-inch in diameter.

We could see an inch of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing the possibility of minor river flooding.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area: