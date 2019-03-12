Heavy rain combined with mild temperatures melting snow and ice could mean serious flooding problems in Wisconsin this week, with rivers and streams having the potential to overflow their banks.

The National Weather Service has flood watches in effect in southwest, central and northern Wisconsin from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, and is looking at flooding in south-central and southeast Wisconsin that could last into the weekend.

"Temperatures will warm above freezing by Tuesday afternoon, and remain mild into Friday," the Weather Service said. "In addition, up to an inch of rain is expected through this period, helping to melt the existing snow pack."

Ground is frozen, so the rain and snow melt will only run off into ditches, streams and rivers and not soak into soil.

"Many rivers will rise above their banks and several will reach minor flood stage by the end of the week, and continue into the weekend," the Weather Service said. "The breakup of ice on some rivers could also heighten the risk for flooding."

Sauk and Columbia Counties are already preparing for flooding, with emergency management offices providing free sand and sand bags to residents.

You can follow flood watches, warnings and outlooks on the National Weather Service website at https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/wi.php?x=1 .

Before rain starts Tuesday evening, it should be a nice day in Madison, with sun in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon, the high reaching 44, according to 27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans.

Rain could total up to a half-inch Tuesday night, with the low only dropping to the upper 30s.

Wednesday should be very mild for mid-March with a high of 53, showers mainly in the morning, then redeveloping along with a thunderstorm at night, the low only diping to 48.

Showers and thundershowers are forecast on Thursday with a high near 60.

The rain should end overnight into Friday, with colder air moving in to change precipitation to a mix of rain and snow.

Friday's high could be lower than Wednesday night's low, only reaching 38 with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

The weekend should be pleasant, with seasonal highs around 40 and sunshine Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Borremans is forecasting partly sunny skies and 45 next Tuesday.

Monday's high of 36 was 5 degrees below normal and 29 degrees below the record high of 65 for March 11, set in 1977 and tied in 2006 and 2012.

The low of 21 was 2 degrees below normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 9 below for the date, set in 1948.

No precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) fell at the airport, keeping the March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.50 inches, 0.17 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on March 11 was 0.89 inches in 1898.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.00 inches of precipitation, 2.65 inches above normal.

Snowfall stayed at 2.8 inches for the month and spring, 0.3 inches below normal.

The record snowfall on March 11 was 6.2 inches in 1941.

For the snow season (July 1 to June 30), Madison has received 54.3 inches of snow, 10.1 inches above normal.