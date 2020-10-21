Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms heading for southern Wisconsin, while snow stays north

Rain, snow and a wintry mix will be part of a new storm headed for the region late this week, with a swath of more than 6 inches of snow likely across the northern Rockies, as well as in a corridor from the Dakotas into northern Minnesota, AccuWeather said.

"This next system will be the type of storm that we often see in autumn and spring. There will be a surge of warm, moist air northward into the central Plains and Midwest and a press of cold air across the northern Plains," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll. "There will be a risk for gusty thunderstorms in the warm portion of the storm and heavy snow in the cold portion, with a chilly, soaking rain in between.”

Madison has not received any measurable snow this snow season (since July 1). The earliest snow of an inch or more was the 3 inches that fell on Oct. 10, 1990. Any October snow defies the norm, as only one in 10 Octobers has a day with more than 1 inch of snowfall.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 50 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.