Heavy rain is forecast for southern Wisconsin Wednesday night, with severe storms possible on Thursday before a cold front moves through overnight into Friday, bringing nice weather for the weekend.
The National Weather Service said thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon into the evening and again in the overnight hours, with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain forecast for Madison.
Storms are expected to develop in two time periods on Thursday, before 8 a.m. then again at night, with sunshine in between.
While there are no flood watches or warnings issued for Dane County, the Weather Service has a flood warning in effect for communities along the Rock River in Rock and Jefferson counties.
The Weather Service is also warning residents along streams in southwest Wisconsin to stay abreast of changing conditions with heavy rain possibly causing floods in areas already hit in August with massive flooding.
High temperatures will be on a roller coaster, with the high only reaching 70 on Wednesday, then jumping up to 85 on Thursday before coming down to 67 on Friday.
The cold front coming through Thursday night into Friday could produce winds up to 30 mph.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said the start of fall on Saturday should be cool and sunny with the high topping out at 65.
Sunday should be sunny with a high of 70.
The start of the work week could be cool, with a high of 75 on Monday and highs in the mid-60s Tuesday and next Wednesday.
We could see a slight chance for rain Monday night into Tuesday.
Tuesday's high of 70 was 1 degree below normal and 22 degrees below the record high of 92 for Sept. 18, set in 1955.
The low of 61 was 12 degrees above normal and 28 degrees above the record low of 33 for the date, set in 1959.
Rainfall totaled 0.35 inches at the airport on Tuesday, bringing the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total up to 3.20 inches, 1.25 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 18 was 3.40 inches in 1874.
Since Jan.1, Madison has received 39.23 inches of precipitation, 12.46 inches above normal.