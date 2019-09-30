The National Weather Service is warning those living in flood-prone areas to be ready to take action as numerous rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across south-central Wisconsin Tuesday into Wednesday.
A slow moving cold front will be the focus for the rounds of showers and storms, with the main threat Tuesday and Tuesday night and rain totals expected to approach 3 inches north of Milwaukee and Madison, 2 to 3 inches in Madison, tapering off to about 1 to 1 1/2 inches to the south, the Weather Service said.
Some locations could even see more than 3 inches and recent rain has saturated the ground across southern Wisconsin, raising the flooding threat with more heavy rain.
With leaves beginning to fall, storm drains could plug in urban areas, resulting in rapid street flooding, the Weather Service warned.
The heavy rain axis is subject to shifting over the next 24 to 48 hours, forecasters said, so people should check for new information.
On Monday, a dense fog advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. for all of southern Wisconsin, with visibility in many areas less than a quarter-mile.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 20 percent chance for showers and storms before 10 a.m., with areas of dense fog before 11 a.m., giving way skies that will gradually become mostly sunny. The high should be near 82, with south winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph.
Overnight, there’s a 30 percent chance for showers and storms, mainly after 4 a.m., with a low around 69.
The Weather Service said there’s a 70 percent chance for showers and storms Tuesday, with the best chances after 1 p.m., possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop; a 90 percent chance Tuesday night, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible; and 80 percent Wednesday, with a quarter- to half-inch of rain possible.
The highs should be 77 Tuesday and 62 Wednesday, sandwiching a low Tuesday night around 58.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 50 percent Wednesday night, 20 percent Thursday, 20 percent Friday night, 30 percent Saturday, and 20 percent Saturday night and Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 57, 55, 58 and 59, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 52, 41, 44 and 47.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler also forecasts a warm Monday, then markedly cooler weather after the front moves through Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs only in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday through Sunday.
Ziegler predicted scattered showers and storms Tuesday; showers Tuesday night into Wednesday night, heaviest Wednesday morning; a few showers early Thursday; a few scattered showers Saturday; and a few showers possible Sunday.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 61 at 11:59 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 90 for Sept. 29, set in 1953.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 51 at 12:50 a.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 25 for Sept. 29, set in 1949.
Officially, 0.9 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 6.79 inches, 3.74 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 36.38 inches, 8.51 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 29 is 2.03 inches in 2015.