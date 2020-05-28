Heavy rain, localized flooding possible Thursday across southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Southern Wisconsin will see widespread rain and thunderstorms Thursday into the evening as a cold front passes, possibly bringing heavy rain and localized flooding, according to forecasters.

Quiet and cooler weather will follow Friday through the weekend, with storm chances returning next week, the National Weather Service said.

On Thursday in Madison, 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible with a high near 67 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for showers, mainly before 10 p.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch and a low around 52.

The Weather Service said skies will be sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and sunny Sunday, with highs near 66, 62 and 64, and lows Friday night through Sunday night around 49, 45 and 49. Winds will blow out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph Friday and 5 mph Saturday before turning calm.

Chances for showers and storms return at 30% Monday, 40% Monday night, and 30% Tuesday through Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 65, 73 and 76, and lows Monday night and Tuesday night around 59 and 64.