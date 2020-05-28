Heavy rain, localized flooding possible Thursday across southern Wisconsin

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
The Weather Service said skies will be sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and sunny Sunday, with highs near 66, 62 and 64, and lows Friday night through Sunday night around 49, 45 and 49. Winds will blow out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph Friday and 5 mph Saturday before turning calm.
Chances for showers and storms return at 30% Monday, 40% Monday night, and 30% Tuesday through Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 65, 73 and 76, and lows Monday night and Tuesday night around 59 and 64.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts showers and thundershowers with a minor flooding threat on Thursday, showers tapering in the evening, then clearing and cooler weather to follow, a few showers possible later on Monday into Monday night, and isolated showers possible Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Monday Thursday through Wednesday should be near 72, 68, 69, 71, 73, 84 and 82, and overnight lows around 54, 54, 47, 45, 49, 58, 65 and 57.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 84 at 4:08 p.m., 12 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 95 for May 27, set in 2018.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 71 at 5:58 a.m., 21 degrees above the normal low and 40 degrees above the record low of 31 for May 27, set in 1971.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, keeping Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.99 inches, 0.95 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 9.5 inches, 0.86 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 12.18 inches, 0.86 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 27 is 1.46 inches in 2014.
A man who told police he shot a neighbor at a Northport Drive apartment building said he had received instructions from “the fallen angel Enoch” to kill people, according to search warrants filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
Bennett’s Meadowood Country Club, known for its weekend breakfasts while porn plays throughout the bar, may face revocation of its alcohol and entertainment licenses because it hosted a stripper event.