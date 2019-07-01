A batch of thunderstorms that stayed put over southwest and west Wisconsin early Monday morning put area rivers in danger of overflowing their banks, the first of many days of storms expected to develop in the state.
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Grant, Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, after up to 5 inches of rain fell before dawn.
A flash flood watch also was in effect for the other counties in southwest region, because of the heavy rain that stayed over the area.
The bulk of the rain will stay west of Madison, but there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the capital city on Monday, mainly before noon.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said the high temperature could hit 89 on Monday.
The Weather Service is forecasting rain chances at 50% Tuesady, 60% Wednesday and 50% Thursday, the Fourth of July, and 50% again on Friday before chances taper off Saturday and Sunday.
Lindmeier is forecasting highs in the low to mid-80s Tuesday through Friday.
Temperatures cool off this weekend, with highs of 75 on Saturday and 73 on Sunday, the Weather Service said.
Sunday's high of 82 was 1 degree above normal and 17 degrees below the record high of 99 for June 30, set in 1931.
The low of 66 was 6 degrees above normal and 23 degrees above the record low of 43 for the date, set in 1988.
Strong storms Sunday morning dropped 0.85 inches of rain on the airport, bringing the June and meteorological summer (June through August) rainfall totals up to 5.16 inches, 0.62 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on June 30 was 2.50 inches in 1978.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 20.97 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.60 inches above normal.