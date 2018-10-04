NWS 10-4-18 afternoon
National Weather Service

The Madison area could get up to 2 inches of rain Friday night into Saturday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for the region.

The watch will start at 7 p.m. Friday and continue to 1 p.m. Saturday, and includes counties in south-central Wisconsin and southwest Wisconsin.

The heavy rain could be just the beginning of a long stretch of showers and thunderstorms well into next week.

The day-to-day outlook:

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox

  • Thursday night: A 60 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m., low around 46. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
  • Friday: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 60. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
  • Friday night: A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58. Up to 2 inches of rain is possible.
  • Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 60.
  • Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 48.
  • Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 58.
  • Sunday night: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
  • Monday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
  • Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 62.
  • Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
  • Tuesday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and  thunderstorms, low around 57.
  • Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 68.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.