The Madison area could get up to 2 inches of rain Friday night into Saturday morning, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood watch for the region.
The watch will start at 7 p.m. Friday and continue to 1 p.m. Saturday, and includes counties in south-central Wisconsin and southwest Wisconsin.
The heavy rain could be just the beginning of a long stretch of showers and thunderstorms well into next week.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Thursday night: A 60 percent chance of showers, mainly after 4 a.m., low around 46. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Friday: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 60. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, more in storms.
- Friday night: A 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58. Up to 2 inches of rain is possible.
- Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 60.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 48.
- Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 58.
- Sunday night: An 80 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 54. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.
- Monday: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
- Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 62.
- Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
- Tuesday night: A 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57.
- Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 68.