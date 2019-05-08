Saturated ground and a forecast of heavy rain could cause mudslides and rock slides in southwest Wisconsin on Wednesday, as a major spring storm hits the state.

The National Weather Service said up to 2 inches of rain is possible throughout the region, with streams expected to rise to near flood stage and land areas in danger of slides.

"Rock slides and mud slides could occur, due to saturated ground in steep terrain areas," the Weather Service said.

"This amount of rain will lead to rises on many rivers and streams, with flooding possible if the heaviest rainfall occurs over the same areas repeatedly."

In south-central, southeast and east-central Wisconsin, a bigger danger is strong thunderstorms accompanying the heavy rain.

A few strong storms are possible, mainly south of Interstate 94.

"Marginally severe hail to the size of quarters is expected to be the primary threat," the Weather Service said.

Thunderstorms could start rumbling Wednesday later in the morning and continue into Thursday morning.

Winds gusting up to 30 mph are possible, and temperatures could rise during the night, from a high of 52 on Wednesday to 56 by 5 a.m. Thursday.

Showers should diminish by Thursday afternoon, with the high reaching 59.

The Mother's Day weekend looks good, with only a slight chance for rain.

The forecast from 27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler shows increasing sun and a high of 58 on Friday, then mostly sunny skies and a high of 65 on Saturday.

The Weather Service said there's a 20% chance of rain after 8 p.m. Saturday night and a 30% chance on Sunday and Sunday night, with a high of 61 on Sunday.

Monday looks like a great day to start the new work and school week with sunshine and 66, then there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday with a high of 69.

Tuesday's high in Madison only made it to 58, 8 degrees below normal and 28 degrees below the record high of 86 for May 7, set in 1880.

The low of 41 was 2 degrees below normal and 17 degrees above the record low of 24 for the date, set in 1989.

No rain fell at the airport, keeping the May precipitation total at 0.96 inches, 0.20 inches above normal.

The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) on May 7 was 1.19 inches in 1904.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 5.10 inches of precipitation, 1.26 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 10.60 inches of precipitation, 1.56 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at zero for May; 5.7 inches for spring, 4.0 inches below normal; and 57.2 inches for the snow season, 6.4 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on May 7 was a trace in 1974.