Heavy rain expected to start Wednesday evening could cause flooding in areas struck by massive flooding in August.
A flash flood watch has been issued for southwest Wisconsin from 7 p.m. to Thursday morning, with Adams, Buffalo, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau, Vernon, Crawford, Grant and Richland counties included in the watch, as well as counties in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
The watch says 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected, with some local amounts topping 4 inches, setting the stage for rivers to rise and the chance for mud or rock slides on steeper terrain.
In Madison, rain is expected to start Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest rain coming after 1 a.m. Thursday.
Rain could continue all day into Thursday night, with winds shifting from the east to the south, raising temperatures to the mid-80s, before a cold front comes through to drop highs to the 60s on Friday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 65. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., gradually becoming mostly sunny, high near 85. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 64. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 67. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 45.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 64.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 47.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 71.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 51.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 73.
- Monday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 71.