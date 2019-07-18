Heavy morning rain that dumped an inch of water at the Madison airport Thursday will end later in the morning, making way for the hottest weather of 2019 in Wisconsin.
Over 2 1/2 inches of rain fell in Lancaster in Grant County, and up to 3 inches fell in Brodhead in Green County, as thunderstorms rumbled through the region.
A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service starts at noon and continues to 11 p.m. Friday, with actual temperatures in the low 90s Thursday and mid- to upper 90s Friday.
The high heat combined with high dew points will push the heat index, or how hot it feels, into the 95- to 102-degree range Thursday afternoon, the higher values coming in southwest Wisconsin.
On Friday, heat index values could reach 111 degrees, making for dangerous conditions if staying outside for a prolonged period.
The heat advisory extends from western and west-central Wisconsin to the southwest and over to the southeast region of the state.
Crawford and Grant counties in the southwest corner of Wisconsin are under an excessive heat warning from noon Thursday to 7 p.m. Saturday, with actual temperatures well into the 90s.
People should take precautions during the heat wave, by drinking plenty of fluids, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are alright.
The heat wave is expected to continue through Saturday, before cooler conditions start to move in on Sunday.
27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said highs in Madison should reach 92 on Thursday, 96 on Friday and 91 on Saturday, before dropping down to 82 on Sunday and 79 on Monday.
The morning rain Thursday could be repeated early Friday morning, with the overnight low only dropping down to 77. If it stays a little warmer, we could set a new high minimum temperature, since the record is 79 for July 19, which was set in 1870.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible again Saturday afternoon and night, as winds shift from the southwest to the northwest.
The heat wave should be broken Sunday and cooler weather is forecast for early next week, with highs coming back to the normal low 80s.
The Weather Service is looking at mostly sunny skies and 80 on Monday, sun and 81 on Tuesday and sun and 82 on Wednesday.
Wednesday's high of 89 was 7 degrees above normal and 11 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 17, set in 2012.
The low of 69 was 8 degrees above normal and 24 degrees above the record low of 45 for the date, set in 1958 and tied in 1976.
The airport recorded 0.02 of an inch of rain on Wednesday, bringing the July rainfall total up to 2.24 inches, 0.14 inches below normal.
The record rainfall on July 17 was 3.43 inches in 1903.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 7.40 inches of rain, 0.48 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 23.21 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 4.46 inches above normal.