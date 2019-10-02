The heaviest rain is over as southern Wisconsin deals with flooding from rounds of storms Tuesday into early Wednesday that also caused damage in Belleville and in Jefferson and Waukesha counties that may have been due to tornadoes, the National Weather Service said.
“We have a team that just went out to do (damage) survey,” meteorologist Cameron Miller said Wednesday morning from the Weather Service office in Hartland. “We have some damage around our office.”
There also was damage reported around Fort Atkinson, Miller said.
Officially, a record 2.4 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, beating the old record of 2.15 inches for Oct. 1 set just last year.
Through Tuesday, Madison now has received 9.2 inches of precipitation since Sept. 1, 5.99 inches above normal, and 38.79 inches of precipitation for the year, 10.76 inches above normal.
Miller said another 0.78 inches fell in Madison after midnight through 6 a.m. Wednesday.
More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday, but “It looks like light rain for today and a little bit quieter through the rest of the week,” he said.
Flooding problems were widespread across southern Wisconsin as authorities began issuing reports Wednesday morning.
Metro Transit said detours were expected for its buses throughout Wednesday morning, with low-lying areas of the east isthmus seeing the worst problems. For details, call 608-266-4466 or go online here.
Madison said in tweets around 7:30 a.m. that First Street at Johnson Street was closed, inbound Johnson from Fordem Avenue to Sixth Street was closed, Second Street at Dayton Street was closed, Sixth from Dayton to Packers Avenue was closed, and Lexington Avenue west of Stoughton Road was closed.
Madison police said five officers assisted with traffic control and aided stranded motorists Tuesday night after heavy rain caused significant flooding along North First Street, East Johnson Street and Packers Avenue.
Officers estimated at least 20 cars stalled in a couple of feet of water starting around 9:15 p.m.
"I observed several vehicles disabled in traffic with large quantities of water inside the vehicles," one officer reported. "I assisted one driver who was sitting on top of his car because it was flooded. The water of the intersection was over my knees, and I stand at 5'11. I coordinated for other patrol to block traffic as vehicles were continually attempting to pass through the area and failing."
Other notable road closures due to flooding included Wisconsin 28 from Wisconsin 175 to Interstate 41 in Dodge County, Wisconsin 130 at County JJ in Richland County.
Black Earth Creek at Mazomanie was under a flood warning issued at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday as it reached 10.7 feet at 10:30 a.m., above the flood stage of 10 feet.
A slow-no-wake order was issued for the Rock River in Rock County.
The Weather Service said most area rivers will continue to rise through late week with some rivers experiencing minor to moderate flooding.
Officially, a flash flood watch remains in effect through 10 a.m. Wednesday for the area.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 60% chances for showers, with another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible. The high should be near 58 under cloudy skies, with northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.
Overnight, the chance for showers and storms is 70%, with another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, as the low falls to around 54.
The chance for showers and storms falls to 30% Thursday before 8 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies, a high near 60 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour turning out of the northwest in the afternoon and gusting as high as 25 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30% Friday night; 70% Saturday, with possible totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch; and 70% again Saturday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch;
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 56, 57, 61, 57 and 58, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 44, 46, 47, 44 and 42.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts showers Wednesday, mainly in the morning, then developing again in the evening and light rain overnight; a few early morning showers Thursday; and possible scattered showers and storms Saturday.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 76 at 12:23 a.m., 11 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 90 for Oct. 1, set in 1976.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 61 at 11:59 p.m., 17 degrees below the normal low and 34 degrees above the record low of 27 for Oct. 1, set in 1974.
