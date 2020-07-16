Heat will build to weekend with highs in 90s for southern Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Heat will build to the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the 90s and heat index values reaching the lower 100s on Saturday, according to forecasters.

Thunderstorm chances will return to the area Saturday and continue into next week, with a few strong to severe storms possible over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82 and north winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 64, with possible areas of fog especially for the Madison area and to the west, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 30% Friday night and Saturday, 40% Saturday night and Sunday, 20% Sunday night, and 30% Monday through Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 91, 90, 82, 82 and 84, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 70, 74, 67, 64 and 63.