You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Heat will build to weekend with highs in 90s for southern Wisconsin

Heat will build to weekend with highs in 90s for southern Wisconsin

{{featured_button_text}}
Heat is coming NWS 7-16-20
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Heat will build to the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the 90s and heat index values reaching the lower 100s on Saturday, according to forecasters.

Thunderstorm chances will return to the area Saturday and continue into next week, with a few strong to severe storms possible over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82 and north winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon.

After an overnight low around 64, with possible areas of fog especially for the Madison area and to the west, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

U.S. tornado averages by month 1991-2010

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 30% Friday night and Saturday, 40% Saturday night and Sunday, 20% Sunday night, and 30% Monday through Wednesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 91, 90, 82, 82 and 84, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 70, 74, 67, 64 and 63.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible showers and storms late Friday night, a possible few showers and storms Saturday and Saturday night, possible isolated storms Sunday and Monday, a possible few storms Tuesday, and possible isolated storms Wednesday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 83, 89, 92, 90, 85, 85 and 85, and overnight lows around 64, 72, 73, 68, 68 and 68.

Wednesday’s high in Madison was 73 at 1:53 p.m., 9 degrees below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 15, set in 1988.

Wednesday’s low in Madison was 65 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 41 for July 15, set in 1967.

Officially, 0.56 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s July total to 5.94 inches, 3.84 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 11.01 inches, 4.37 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 24.62 inches, 6.15 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for July 15 is 2.69 inches in 1950.

From the archives: Deadly tornado leveled Barneveld in 1984

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beautiful shelf cloud moves over Wichita

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics