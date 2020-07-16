Heat will build to weekend with highs in 90s for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Heat will build to the weekend for southern Wisconsin, with highs in the 90s and heat index values reaching the lower 100s on Saturday, according to forecasters.
Thunderstorm chances will return to the area Saturday and continue into next week, with a few strong to severe storms possible over the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly cloudy skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82 and north winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon.
After an overnight low around 64, with possible areas of fog especially for the Madison area and to the west, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 30% Friday night and Saturday, 40% Saturday night and Sunday, 20% Sunday night, and 30% Monday through Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 91, 90, 82, 82 and 84, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 70, 74, 67, 64 and 63.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible showers and storms late Friday night, a possible few showers and storms Saturday and Saturday night, possible isolated storms Sunday and Monday, a possible few storms Tuesday, and possible isolated storms Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 83, 89, 92, 90, 85, 85 and 85, and overnight lows around 64, 72, 73, 68, 68 and 68.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 73 at 1:53 p.m., 9 degrees below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 15, set in 1988.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 65 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 41 for July 15, set in 1967.
Officially, 0.56 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s July total to 5.94 inches, 3.84 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 11.01 inches, 4.37 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 24.62 inches, 6.15 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 15 is 2.69 inches in 1950.
From the archives: Deadly tornado leveled Barneveld in 1984
Barneveld aerial, 1984
Barneveld car lot, 1984
Lutheran church in Barneveld, 1984
Barneveld tornado wreckage, 1984
Barneveld tornado, view of downtown, 1984
Barneveld aftermath, 1984
Barneveld tornado rescue, 1984
Barneveld tornado devastation, 1984
Barneveld tornado, 1984
Barneveld power line, 1984
Barneveld aerial view, 1984
Barneveld damage, 1984
Barneveld tornado aerial, 1984
Barneveld town meeting, 1984
Arneson home, 1984
Sweep through town, 1984
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!