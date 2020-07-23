Heat will build for southern Wisconsin after a comfortable Thursday

After a comfortable Thursday across southern Wisconsin, southern Wisconsin will see highs at or near 90 over the weekend, with chances for showers and thunderstorms returning Sunday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 77 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the northeast in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 61 with patchy fog after 4 a.m., Friday’s forecast features patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 84 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 67, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 88 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 40% Sunday, mainly after 1 p.m.; 50% Sunday night; and 30% Monday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 90, 83, 82 and 81, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 73, 71, 63 and 62.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown forecasts a few spotty showers Thursday, a possible few storms late Saturday night, a possible few storms Sunday, and possible scattered storms Monday.
Brown said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 79, 86, 90, 90, 86, 83 and 83, and overnight lows around 63, 70, 73, 70, 64 and 63.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 81 at 12:55 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 22, set in 1934 and 1955.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 58 at 11:51 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 11 degrees above the record low of 47 for July 22, set in 1947.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s July total at 6.04 inches, 3 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 11.11 inches, 3.53 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 24.72 inches, 5.31 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 22 is 3.61 inches in 2010.
Photos: Check out these epic shots of past Madison-area storms
Tornado leaves Barneveld in ruins in 1984
Barns destroyed in 1998
Record-breaking storm hits in April 1973
Storm downs trees in 2006
High winds uproot tree in 2003
Maple Bluff hit hard in 2003
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Branch breaks through wall in 2006
Strong storms hit Dane County in June 2010
Madison residents dig out from under 2012 snow storm
The company's $3 billion contract with Wisconsin remains in question after state officials in December told Foxconn it no longer was eligible for tax subsidies agreed to in the original contract because the project has changed too much.
In an essay posted to the group’s website Wednesday, executive director Michael Brune said it’s time to recognize the harms the 128-year-old organization has and continues to cause for Indigenous, Black and other people of color.