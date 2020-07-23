Heat will build for southern Wisconsin after a comfortable Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a comfortable Thursday across southern Wisconsin, southern Wisconsin will see highs at or near 90 over the weekend, with chances for showers and thunderstorms returning Sunday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 20% chance for showers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 77 and northwest winds around 5 miles per hour turning out of the northeast in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 61 with patchy fog after 4 a.m., Friday’s forecast features patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 84 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.

After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 67, Saturday should be partly sunny, with a high near 88 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 40% Sunday, mainly after 1 p.m.; 50% Sunday night; and 30% Monday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, sunny Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 90, 83, 82 and 81, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 73, 71, 63 and 62.