Heat will build after sunny, pleasant Monday across southern Wisconsin

The heat will build across southern Wisconsin after a sunny and pleasant Monday, with highs in the 80s starting Tuesday and pushing 90 on some days, according to forecasters.
Chances for thunderstorms return Thursday night into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
An area of high pressure that built over the central U.S. last week began to shift east over the weekend, ushering in warmer air across the Plains that will move east this week, AccuWeather said.
By Tuesday, afternoon temperatures in the 90s will be widespread across the upper Midwest.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 77 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 53, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 85 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 60, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 87 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 40% Thursday night, 50% Friday through Saturday night, and 40% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 89, 88, 85 and 82, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 64, 67, 68 and 64.
Q: Why does the severe weather threat increase as spring and summer approach?
Sunday’s high in Madison was 70 at 4 p.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 95 for June 14, set in 1954 and 1987.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 45 at 3:07 a.m., 11 degrees below the normal low and 6 degrees above the record low of 39 for June 14, set in 1965.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 2.55 inches, 0.44 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 16.16 inches, 2.22 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 14 is 3.47 inches in 1880.
