Heat will build after sunny, pleasant Monday across southern Wisconsin

The heat will build across southern Wisconsin after a sunny and pleasant Monday, with highs in the 80s starting Tuesday and pushing 90 on some days, according to forecasters.

Chances for thunderstorms return Thursday night into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

An area of high pressure that built over the central U.S. last week began to shift east over the weekend, ushering in warmer air across the Plains that will move east this week, AccuWeather said.

By Tuesday, afternoon temperatures in the 90s will be widespread across the upper Midwest.

In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 77 and southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 53, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 85 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 60, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 87 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.